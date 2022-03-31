Iran slams US administration over newly imposed sanctions

Dubai: The spokesperson of Iran’s foreign ministry- Saeed Khatibzadeh slammed the US administration on Thursday, accusing that the new US sanctions are proof that Washington is taking every opportunity to apply pressure on the Iranian people.

On Wednesday, the United States had applied sanctions on a procurement agent in Iran and his companies for their alleged role in supporting Tehran’s ballistic missile programme.

‘This move is another sign of the US government’s malice towards the Iranian people, as it continues the failed policy of maximum pressure against Iran’, Khatibzadeh said.