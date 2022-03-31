‘Still processing’: Chris Rock finally breaks silence on slapping incident

Washington: Comedian Chris Rock has finally broken his silence on Will Smith slapping him at the 94th Oscar Awards ceremony. During a stand-up show in Boston on Wednesday, Rock walked out to two boisterous standing ovations that lasted roughly two minutes, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Rock, 57 opened his comedy with, ‘How was your weekend?’ which was greeted with laughter, the outlet informed. The comedian then went on to speak briefly about ‘what happened’ without directly mentioning the Oscars ceremony, or Will Smith. ‘I don’t have a bunch of shit about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend, and I’m still kind of processing what happened. So at some point I’ll talk about that shit. And it’ll be serious, and it’ll be funny’, Rock said. ‘I’m going to tell some jokes. It’s nice to just be out’, he continued.

Read more: Will Smith apologises for smacking presenter Chris Rock during Oscars 2022

Rock later told the audience, ‘Except for some other pretty weird things, life is pretty good right now’. The comedian received big cheers at the show which ran about an hour, as per The Hollywood. This appearance came after Smith took to his Instagram on Monday to apologise for slapping the comedian onstage during the live Academy Awards show. For the unversed, this show marked Rock’s Ego Death World Tour, which runs through the fall.