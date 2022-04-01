59-year-old Maharashtra forest officer cycles 294 kilometres to take charge

A forest officer in Maharashtra took the lead on environmental and wildlife conservation issues by cycling 294 kilometres from Pune to Kolhapur to take over his new post. Nanasaheb Ladkat, who turned 59 a few months ago, cycled from Mumbai to Kolhapur on Wednesday, covering a few ghat stretches in the scorching summer heat and reaching after 17 hours, 12 of which were spent pedalling.

‘I used to cycle as a hobby. My earlier cycling sessions never crossed the 60-kilometre range in a day. However, when I was transferred to Kolhapur, I decided to cycle the whole distance, that too in a single day,’ According to the officials.

‘I needed some breaks as the heat was stifling. The Khambataki ghat between Pune and Satara districts was quite challenging, but I managed it,’ he added. Mr Ladkat, who reached in Kolhapur late Wednesday evening, was appointed field director and conservator of the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, which covers portions of Satara and Kolhapur as well as Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.