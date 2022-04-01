Attention! Be sure to follow this traffic rule starting April 1, or else you may end up in jail

DTC, cluster buses, and commercial vehicles operating on Delhi roads will now be subject to stringent traffic regulations. These huge vehicles will be subject to rigorous lane driving rules beginning today, April 1. Drivers who break the regulations will face severe consequences. To ensure that the restrictions are strictly observed, teams of Delhi Traffic Police and Delhi Transport Department would be stationed on the roads. They would take stern action such as high penalties on drivers of buses and commercial vehicles who violate the laws. In the case of lane driving regulations, a zero-tolerance approach shall be used.

With the new restrictions in effect on Delhi’s roadways as of today, other drivers will be able to travel securely as well. The new regulation is being applied to 15 key roadways that were designated in the first phase. Teams from the traffic police and the transportation department will be stationed at these locations from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. to ensure that everyone follows the regulations. Drivers who violate these lane driving guidelines will face penalties under the Motor Act and the Delhi Parking Lot Act. Any motorist found in violation of this law may be penalized up to Rs 10,000 at trial, according to the guidelines. Not only that but there is also a provision for license revocation and a six-month prison term.

The Delhi Transport Department has designated 46 highways for lane driving. Their combined length exceeds 475 kilometres. According to the source, as part of their campaign, employees from the Traffic and Transport Department will clear encroachments from the roadways designated for the corridor. This will be from April 1 to April 15. The second phase of the construction of the outer ring road will also introduce lane driving regulations on its 75-kilometer stretch and other fixed routes from April 16 to April 30.