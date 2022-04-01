Passenger ‘hacks’ IndiGo website after losing luggage

A passenger on India’s IndiGo airline claimed that he hacked the airline’s website after misplacing his luggage. The passenger, Nandan Kumar, turned to Twitter and documented the series of events, identifying IndiGo. ‘Hello, IndiGo, would you want to hear a story? And at the end, I’ll notify you about a flaw (technical weakness) in your system? ‘, read Kumar’s first tweet on March 28.

Kumar claimed in his Twitter thread that he caught an IndiGo trip from Patna to Bengaluru on March 27. His suitcase was switched for that of another traveller because they were practically identical. ‘After several calls and navigating through the @IndiGo6E IVR, as well as a lot of waiting, I was able to contact with one of your customer service workers, who attempted to connect me with the co-passenger. But it was all in vain. n/a’, one of his tweets in the thread says.

Kumar claims that he asked the airline for the contact information of the other passenger. The customer service representative refused this request, citing privacy and data protection regulations. The agent, on the other hand, stated that the airline will call Kumar after the other passenger had been contacted. Kumar claims that after not receiving a response the next day, he proceeded to check the developer console on the IndiGo website by hitting F12.

‘So now, after all the failed tries,’ he continues, ‘my dev instinct kicked in and I pushed the F12 button on my computer keyboard and opened the developer console on the @IndiGo6E website and started the complete checkin sequence with network log record on’. In following tweets, Nandan Kumar stated that he obtained his co-passenger’s information and that they met to their bags to one another. The whole Twitter discussion may be seen here.

IndiGo’s website was not hacked, according to the company. The airline has issued a statement, which can be seen at the bottom of Nandan Kumar’s thread. The airline stated in a statement that its ‘IT systems are extremely resilient, and the IndiGo website was never hacked’.