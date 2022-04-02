Alia Bhatt quashes rumours of being upset with Rajamouli, tells why she deleted ‘RRR’ posts

Actress Alia Bhatt has debunked rumours that she was displeased with SS Rajamouli over her minimal screen time in ‘RRR’. Various allegations have been circulating on social media in recent days that Alia Bhatt had erased images relating to Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s ‘RRR’ from her Instagram account and even unfollowed SS Rajamouli.

Alia took to social media on Thursday to dispel all such rumours with a long message. ‘In today’s randomness, I’ve heard that I have apparently deleted my RRR posts because I’m upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered’, she wrote.

She even conveyed her thanks to SS Rajamouli for casting her in the film as Sita. ‘I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of RRR. I loved playing Sita. I loved being directed by Rajamouli Sir, I loved working with Tarak and Charan – I loved every single thing about my experience on this film. The only reason I’m bothering to clarify this is because Rajamouli Sir and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful film to life and I refuse to let any misinformation around the film and experience slide’, she concluded.

Also Read: Kashmiri Pandits celebrate New Year festival ‘Navreh’ after 32 years at the Dal Lake

On March 25, SS Rajamouli’s epic opus ‘RRR’ was released in theatres. The film also features Ajay Devgn.