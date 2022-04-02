CPM starts social media drive to identify financial malpractices by TMC leaders

The unexpected rise in monetary stature of slain Trinamool leader Badhu Sheikh raised concerns, with the Left Front and the BJP accusing the ruling party’s elected leaders of amassing massive wealth.

To this end, the CPM launched a social media drive asking people to report any malpractices or wrongdoings by elected officials they have observed. The project is called ‘Paharae Public,’ which means ‘people are guarding.’

‘There has been rampant looting in the last 10 years of Trinamool Congress rule. It is not about one Badhu Sheikh’s palatial house but hundreds of such incidents. We will screen all the proof and then we will post it on social media to name and shame these people who have looted society,’ said Md Salim, West Bengal State Secretary of CPI-M.

According to the party, an online document has been created where people may file complaints and information on any wrongdoing. They will be required to provide their names as well as proof of any wrongdoings. For the same, an email ID has been generated.