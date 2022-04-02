Instagram rolls out new messaging features

Washington: The Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has rolled out several new messaging features. As per TechCrunch, the new changes include features that allow to share music previews in DMs, send a message silently, see who’s online to chat with, and reply to messages while you browse your feed and more.

The new features require users to upgrade to Instagram’s upgraded messaging experience first introduced in the fall of 2020, allowing for cross-app communication between Instagram and Messenger. The DM update follows Instagram’s decision to close down its companion messaging app called Threads in December 2021.

The company said at the time it planned to bring Threads’ unique features to the main Instagram app in the future.