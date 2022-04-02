JSPL set to build world’s largest, greenest steel plant in Odisha

In Odisha, Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) is planning to construct the world’s largest and greenest steel plant. The Utkal B1 & B2 coal blocks in Odisha’s Angul-Talcher coal belt have been acquired by the firm. Chairman Naveen Jindal of JSPL stated that by 2030, the company will have built the world’s largest single-location steel manufacturing plant at Angul.

The Angul-Talcher coal belt has geological reserves of about 347 million tonnes. The new belt, together with the Utkal C coal reserve, will provide JSP with sufficient coal reserves to increase its capacity for green steel production.

Naveen Jindal celebrated the news on Twitter, noting that it happened on the 17th anniversary of JSPL founder OP Jindal’s death. According to Naveen the new acquisition, ‘will help us to translate the shared dream of OP Jindal and legendary leader Biju Patnaik to reality and bring prosperity to Odisha through value addition of natural resources and industrialisation.’