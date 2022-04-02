MS Dhoni’s bat from World Cup 2011 is the ‘most expensive ever’; Read on

M.S. Dhoni struck a huge six against Sri Lanka bowler Nuwan Kulasekara in the 2011 ICC World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Former captain and head coach of the India national cricket team, Ravi Shastri remarks, ‘Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years!’ These words still ring in the ears of every Indian citizen.

However, few people are aware that the same bat that helped the country win another ODI world cup after a 28-year absence is also the most costly ever. After the World Cup, Dhoni’s renowned Reebok bat was auctioned off for Rs 83 lakhs at a charity event in London.

According to Guinness World Records, the bat was purchased by R K Global Shares & Securities Ltd (India) at M.S Dhoni’s ‘East Meets West’ Charity Dinner in London on 18 July 2011 and it went on to become the most expensive cricket bat in the world.

The funds were apparently utilised to support humanitarian organisation of Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi Foundation.