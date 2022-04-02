Uddhav Thackeray says attempts made to topple Maharashtra govt, no unrest among allies.

On the Marathi new year, Gudi Padwa, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claimed that reports of disagreements among the state government’s alliance partners were only rumours and that the alliance was standing firm, adding that attempts to topple the government were being made.

Thackeray stated that attempts to topple the state government will be met with retaliation. He further alleged that a conspiracy was afoot to discredit Maharashtra, claiming that the country would suffer if the state was tarnished because it contributes the most to the nation’s economy.

He stated that, as the alliance’s name suggested, the government was dedicated to the growth of the state and its people. Although not much development work could be done owing to the pandemic, Uddhav Thackeray stated that the government was serious about its promise and believed in working on the ground rather than merely making statements.