Mahindra shares video highlighting the importance of determination to achieve success

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, recently took to his Twitter handle to share an inspiring and encouraging video of a little child attempting to catch fish.

Sharing the video on Friday, the 66-year-old businessman praised the boy’s determination and dropped a message which read, ‘This showed up in my inbox without commentary. It is strangely calming to watch in an increasingly complex world. A ‘short story that proves: Determination + Ingenuity + Patience = Success’.

In the video, the child was seen installing a pulley-like apparatus on the banks of a waterbody to capture fish. He then made his own bait and attached it to one end of the fishing line. He tossed the rope into the sea and calmly waited. Two big fish were quickly hooked on the boy’s pulley-like gadget.

The video had racked up millions of views. Netizens applauded the child for his hard work and commitment. One user said, ‘Wow what a wonderful thing this video never gave up on determination and patience to achieve anything in life’.

Mahindra has over nine million Twitter followers and often shares meaningful tweets with his followers.