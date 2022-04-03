Techies, chefs, students and students can now move to Australia!

Thousands of Indians are set to gain easy access to Australia with the signing of the bilateral trade agreement with India, including 1,800 chefs and yoga teachers who can hope for a quick entry, students who can now stay for up to four years on post-study work visas, and 1,000 millennials who can mix work and pleasure. This is in addition to allowing Indian IT experts and managers to get up to four-year visas as contractual employees on an onsite job or as part of intra-company transfers.

Furthermore, reciprocal recognition agreements for professions such as nurses and physicians would ensure that Indian medical professionals’ qualifications are recognized in Australia. ‘We intend to finalize these mutual recognition agreements over the next 12 months,’ commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday after signing the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) with Australia.

Government officials praised the visa exemptions as a significant win for India, something that India has sought for years through accords with Asia, Japan, and South Korea, but has not made sufficient progress. The administration now plans to utilize the Australia ECTA as the foundation for its trade treaty discussions with the United Kingdom. The United Kingdom and Australia, for their part, have agreed to a similar visa exemption.

The agreement provides significant benefits for Indian students in Australia, with those taking diploma programmes eligible for visas valid for up to 18 months after their programme concludes. Similarly, persons who have completed a bachelor’s degree can acquire up to two years of post-study work visas. Those who finish a master’s degree programme and doctorate studies will receive up to three and four years, respectively.

The agreement provides significant benefits for Indian students in Australia, with those taking diploma programs eligible for visas valid for up to 18 months after their program concludes. Similarly, people earning a bachelor’s degree can acquire up to two years of post-study employment visas. Those who complete a master’s program and doctorate studies will receive up to three and four years, respectively.