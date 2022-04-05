Go First increases frequency of flights from UAE

Mumbai: Private air carrier based in India, Go First will increase the frequency of flights. The air carrier will launch daily flights from Abu Dhabi International Airport to Mumbai, Kannur and Delhi. The services will be added to Abu Dhabi International Airport’s summer schedule 2022.

The air carrier on Monday also announced its decision to collaborate with e-visa services provider Visa Lounge to offer travel-related services to passengers. Passengers can apply for e-visa on the Go First website, for countries which offer an e-visa facility. The service can be accessed from the ‘Visa Services’ section on the platform, which will be managed and operated exclusively by Visa Lounge.