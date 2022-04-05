IndiGo’s flight makes an emergency landing due to a technical issue!

Nagpur: Following a suspected mechanical glitch, an IndiGo Nagpur-Lucknow flight returned to Nagpur airport, from which it had taken off, the airline stated on Monday (April 4). The airline also confirmed that all passengers were safe upon the flight’s return to Nagpur Airport.

‘Following a suspected minor mechanical snag, IndiGo’s Nagpur-Lucknow aircraft returned to origin shortly after takeoff today. The pilots adhered to conventional operating protocols and successfully returned to Nagpur airport. Everyone on board is safe’, said the airline According to a senior DGCA source, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation launched an investigation into the emergency landing of the IndiGo flight at Nagpur airport after smoke was detected pouring out of the aircraft.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) recently designated 28 Emergency Landing Facilities (ELF) on roadways around the nation. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, five such ELFs are located in Assam, four in West Bengal, three in Andhra Pradesh, three in Gujarat, three in Rajasthan, two in Bihar, two in Haryana, two in Jammu and Kashmir, two in Tamil Nadu, and one each in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. These ELFs are capable of military aircraft operations and may also be utilized for a similar class of civilian aircraft if necessary.

According to the ministry, this information was provided by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. Gadkari further informed the House that, as a policy, the bare minimum number of trees are cut in a marginal strip of land for the construction of National Highways Projects, and that ‘no serious impact on the environment’ has been documented thus far as a result of National Highways Projects. ‘More trees planted in place of fallen trees may have a marginally favorable influence on the environment. In addition, the ministry has decided to use technology and experience to transplant trees rather than informing them. This project is still in the works’, he continued.