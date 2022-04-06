Indian Railways to increase frequency of Tejas Express connecting these cities from April 12

Mumbai: The Indian Railways has decided to increase the frequency of Tejas Express connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The national transporter has decided to resume the frequency to 6 days a week from April 12. The train will not run on Thursday.

Since January 2022, train numbers 82902 – 82901 is operating 5 days a week. The train covers major commercial halts like Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Nadiad, Vapi and Borivali in Mumbai. It has capacity of 736 passengers, with two executive class chair cars of 56 seats each and eight chair cars of 78 seat each.

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, is the first private train in the country. It started its commercial run from January 19, 2020. The first Tejas project by Indian Railways was launched in October 2019 between Lucknow and Delhi. It is the first semi-high speed fully air-conditioned train of India operated by private operators IRCTC, a subsidiary of Indian Railways. Earlier, the frequency of Tejas Express trains between Delhi and Lucknow was increased to six days a week from March 8 to May 31.