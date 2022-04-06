Make these 5 delicious snacks during Chaitra Navratri!

The Chaitra Navratri celebration has begun. The event is recognized by different names in different states; in Maharashtra, it is known as Gudi Padwa, while in Kashmir, it is known as Navreh. It corresponds with other harvest festivities in numerous Indian states. Devotees begin this nine-day festival with Ghatasthapna or Kalash Sthapna.
During the nine days, Shailaputri or Pratipada, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidhatri are worshipped. The nine-day celebration is joyfully enjoyed. Devotees observe a nine-day fast. During this period, people are only allowed to consume fruits and specified items.
Here are some ideas you might find helpful:
Banana Chips
This traditional South Indian snack will keep you going throughout the day. The simple-to-make chips may be kept in airtight containers and consumed throughout the duration of the nine-day celebrations.
Sabudana Khichdi
Sabudana is high in carbohydrates. As a consequence, consuming at least one serving every day will easily keep you going until the ninth day.
Paneer Rolls
This dish merely needs only shredded paneer and mashed potatoes. Finish with a pinch of sendha namak if desired.
Kuttu Dosa
Crisp dosa with a potato filling made with kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour). Don’t hesitate to serve it with a mint and coconut chutney.
Potato curry
It’s an Indian gravy sabzi cooked with rock salt, or sendha namak, to comply with Navratri fasting traditions, when conventional salt is restricted.
