Make these 5 delicious snacks during Chaitra Navratri!

The Chaitra Navratri celebration has begun. The event is recognized by different names in different states; in Maharashtra, it is known as Gudi Padwa, while in Kashmir, it is known as Navreh. It corresponds with other harvest festivities in numerous Indian states. Devotees begin this nine-day festival with Ghatasthapna or Kalash Sthapna.

During the nine days, Shailaputri or Pratipada, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidhatri are worshipped. The nine-day celebration is joyfully enjoyed. Devotees observe a nine-day fast. During this period, people are only allowed to consume fruits and specified items.

Here are some ideas you might find helpful:

Banana Chips

This traditional South Indian snack will keep you going throughout the day. The simple-to-make chips may be kept in airtight containers and consumed throughout the duration of the nine-day celebrations.

Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana is high in carbohydrates. As a consequence, consuming at least one serving every day will easily keep you going until the ninth day.

Paneer Rolls

This dish merely needs only shredded paneer and mashed potatoes. Finish with a pinch of sendha namak if desired.

Kuttu Dosa

Crisp dosa with a potato filling made with kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour). Don’t hesitate to serve it with a mint and coconut chutney.

Potato curry

It’s an Indian gravy sabzi cooked with rock salt, or sendha namak, to comply with Navratri fasting traditions, when conventional salt is restricted.