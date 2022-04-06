‘Saffron caps’ worn by PM Modi and JP Nadda on Foundation Day have a ‘mission’; Read on…

On the party’s 42nd foundation day in New Delhi on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, and other executive officers were seen donning the new saffron cap. The new caps, which include the party’s emblem (the Lotus), come with the statement ‘a new cap, a new mission’.

The cap, made by the BJP Gujarat unit, is identical to the traditional cap of Uttarakhand — Brahma Kamal — worn by the Prime Minister on Republic Day. The new headgear has been designed to appeal to young people and was presented to all MPs during the BJP’s Parliamentary meeting by Gujarat BJP President CR Patil. ‘Many designs of the cap were evaluated before the final one was chosen by the state administration and was made in Surat, which is recognized as the country’s textile capital,’ a BJP leader said.

According to reports, the party would make extensive use of the new saffron cap in the Gujarat Assembly election later this year. The BJP MPs and office bearers will receive a unique package, which includes five hats and healthy chocolates. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi stated that India will stand steadfast in its interests while being recognized as a nation that can talk about humanity at a time when the globe is divided into two opposing groups.

‘Today, India stands steadfast in front of the world with its interests, unafraid or under pressure. When the entire globe is divided into two opposing sides, India is seen as a nation that can strongly talk for humanity,’ stated PM Modi on the 42nd anniversary of the BJP’s founding.