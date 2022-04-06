Security forces neutralize two terrorists in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized two terrorists in an encounter in the Tral area in Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The dead terrorists were identified as Safat Muzaffar Sofi alias Muavia affiliated with Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGuH) and Umer Teli alias Talha affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

‘AGuH terrorist Safat Muzzaffar Sofi @ Muavia and LeT`s terrorist Umer Teli @ Talha killed in Tral. Before shifting to the Tral area both were involved in several terror crimes in Srinagar city including the recent killing of Sarpanch (Sameer Ahmad) in Khanmoh Srinagar’, tweeted IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Also Read: An emirate in UAE to ban single-use plastics from June

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, 44 terrorists were killed in 31 encounters and brief shootouts in Jammu and Kashmir this year. 26 active terrorists, over 160 terrorist associates were also arrested while 18 youngsters joined terror outfits ranks this year.