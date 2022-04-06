Thief tries to enter temple through window to steal gold; Get stuck, caught in Andhra | Watch

Kanchili: A thief was caught in Kanchili of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh as he got tuck in the window of a secluded temple on the outskirts of the village, during a theft attempt. The man, identified as Isuru Paparao, decided to break into the Jaami Ellamma Temple in Judupudi village on Tuesday morning, but his attempt to get inside the temple however literally turned out to be a squeeze.

Paparao apparently picked an early hour to do the deed to ensure maximum safety. He was successful in breaking the window and getting in, after which he stole the Goddess’ idol, jewellery and other small items. On his exit, he managed to get his upper body out safely and he tried his best for his legs to cooperate, but to no avail.

Residents of nearby villages noticed him as they passed by, and immediately notified the police. .A case was registered against the accused, and further probe is on.