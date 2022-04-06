We don’t eat garlic and onions during Navratri. Why? Learn the science behind it!

Navratri has its own set of norms and rules. Fruits, vegetables, kuttu aata, sabudana, samak rice, dairy items, and sendha namak are common foods that are allowed and commonly eaten by people. Onion and garlic, on the other hand, are two commonly avoided foods.

People who observe the Navratri 9-day fast avoid eating onions and garlic. This provides us with food for thought. Why are onion and garlic not allowed to be consumed during Navratri, despite the fact that they are members of the vegetable family? We’ve got your back.

Ayurveda classifies food into three major categories depending on their nature and how the body reacts to them when ingested. The three major food categories are as follows:

Raajasic foods

Taamasic foods

Saatvik foods

What exactly is Saatvik Food?

During fasting, people prefer to consume Saatvik cuisine. Saatvik is derived from the term Sattva, which implies pure, natural, vibrant, clean, active, and conscious. Fresh fruits, curd, rock salt, seasonal vegetables, and spices like coriander and black pepper are also part of the Saatvik diet.

What Raajasic And Taamasic Foods?

Unripe, feeble, resentful, and destructive foods are referred to be Rajasic and Taamasic foods. During Navratri, individuals refrain from worldly pleasures in favor of a clean and simple existence for nine days. Raajasic and Taamsic meals, according to Ayurveda, tend to distract your mind.

Why Should You Prevent Eating Onions and Garlic During Navratri?

Onion and garlic, according to many religions, are taamasic in origin and involve carnal energy in the body. Onions generate heat in the body and should hence be avoided during the Navratri fast. Garlic, on the other hand, is referred to as Rajogini. It is a chemical that causes people to lose control of their impulses. It makes distinguishing between desires and priorities difficult.