‘Will non-Muslims fast during Ramzan?’; Omar Abdullah opposes a meat ban in Delhi

After the municipal administration shut down meat shops in numerous sections of Delhi on Tuesday in preparation for Navratri 2022, JKNC leader Omar Abdullah came out against the decision, saying that if majoritarianism is right for south Delhi, it has to be right for Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes only a day after the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) stated that the area’s meat businesses will be shuttered for Navratri 2022. During this period, the majority of homes do not even consume garlic or onions, let alone meat. The SDMC has declared that all meat stores will be closed during this period, and those who do not follow the guidelines will face heavy punishment. In response to this news, Abdullah condemned the municipal corporation’s action in light of the festival.

During Ramzan we don’t eat between sunrise & sunset. I suppose it’s OK if we ban every non-Muslim resident or tourist from eating in public, especially in the Muslim dominated areas. If majoritarianism is right for South Delhi, it has to be right for J&K. https://t.co/G5VQylmMvB — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 5, 2022

In a tweet, the National Conference leader stated, ‘During Ramzan, we don’t eat between sunrise and sundown.’ I believe it’s fine if we prohibit all non-Muslim residents and tourists from dining in public, especially in Muslim-dominated regions. If majoritarianism is good for South Delhi, it must be good for J&K’.

The SDMC has declared that South Delhi’s meat stores would be shuttered till April 11. The municipal board noted in its letter that people’s religious beliefs and feelings are wounded when they come across meat businesses or have to tolerate the nasty smell of meat while on their way to worship.

The SDMC mayor’s decision was also supported by Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who stated that such limits should be applied across the country during festivals like Navratri. According to PTI, Verma stated, ‘The Navratri celebration is underway, with people fasting and worshipping the goddess. Whether it is the Muslim community or outsiders, they should respect it, as our culture dictates.’