Cooking gas cylinder explodes in UP; 2 killed, one injured

Ballia: Two men were killed and one injured after an LPG cylinder exploded when they were cooking in their rented accommodation in the district, police said on Thursday. According to police, Prakash Yadav (40) and Neeraj Yadav (20) were killed in the explosion on Wednesday while Bhim Chauhan was critically injured.

All the victims used to work at a petrol pump and were living together in a rented accommodation here, police officially said. The cylinder caught fire while they were cooking and exploded within seconds, police said.