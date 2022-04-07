Display shop names in Marathi first, then other languages: BMC to shop owners

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Wednesday that when it comes to printing store names, the Marathi language should take precedence over others. The BMC has decreed that store names must be written in Marathi first, then in any other language.

It further said that Marathi names will have larger letters than those in other languages. In a separate ruling, BMC stated that names of visionary persons and forts should not be put on liquor store nameplates.

The Bombay High Court declined last month to overturn the Maharashtra government’s decree requiring establishments to display their names in Marathi (Devanagari script). The ruling, according to HC, is fair. ‘Marathi may be the official language of the state government, but it is also undeniably the common language and mother tongue of the state’, the HC said.

The effort to establish Marathi as a major language in Maharashtra is not new. The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Council recently enacted a bill making the use of Marathi necessary in the official activity of local authorities, including civic bodies and businesses set up by the state government.