IMD warns of rains with isolated thunderstorms in Kerala till April 10; Yellow alert issued in two districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Wednesday that Kerala is likely to receive rains with isolated thunderstorms from April 6 to April 10. According to the warning by IMD, thunderstorms are more probable from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM.
IMD has issued yellow alerts for districts Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam on Wednesday. Rains ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm can be expected within 24 hours.
They further informed that there are possibilities of winds ranging from 40 to 50 km/hr and unfavourable climatic conditions in the southwest region of the Bay of Bengal, on April 8 and April 9. At times, winds may intensify to 60 km/hr, it said. IMD warned fisherfolk not to venture into these areas of the sea. However, it pointed out that this alert does not apply to coastal regions of Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep.
