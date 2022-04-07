Karan Johar praises SS Rajamouli at the success bash of ‘RRR’

‘RRR’, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is another international smash hit from filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who previously dominated the box office with his ‘Baahubali’ franchise. ‘RRR’ is on track to become the third-highest earning Indian film after ‘Dangal’ and ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’.

Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) recently organised a success fiesta, a celebration in honour of SS Rajamouli, one of India’s most successful directors and the hit film ‘RRR’ in Mumbai. The cast and crew of the film including Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR were present at the success bash along with Aamir Khan, Jeetendra, Huma Qureshi and Karan Johar.

Director-producer Karan Johar was all love and praise for Rajamouli at the event. ‘RRR’ filmmaker was described by Karan as a genuine genius and visionary. Karan said, ‘SS Rajamouli is a true genius and visionary. He has the imagination of a genius child. That imagination that children think of, he has the ability to go out there and execute it like a true visionary. When I first saw Baahubali I thought I had never seen something like that on the silver screen of Indian cinema. Then I saw Baahubali 2 and I thought ‘Oh my God! How do you up that? And do it with such aplomb’. And then you see ‘RRR’ and you’re like this is too good to be true’.

He further said, ‘This man, this maverick filmmaker cannot be real, you have to touch him to feel him and be convinced he’s real. You have to come to terms with the fact that this kind of talent is real and it can exist. I feel, S S Rajamouli is the biggest filmmaker that our country has probably ever seen. We must applaud him and his team for consistently upping the bar of Indian cinema. The standards are set by SS Rajamouli and we aspire to be students of that kind of cinema. We can try and execute what he has given to cinema on a platter’.

Set in 1920, ‘RRR’ delves into the unrecorded era in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both revolutionaries chose to disappear before joining the struggle for Indian independence. The film, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, was released in theatres on March 25.