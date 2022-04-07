Man shot dead over land dispute in Meerut

Meerut: A 40-year-old man was killed and another person was injured after a land dispute between two groups at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut led to gunshots being fired, on Thursday. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Keshav Kumar said five people have been arrested after the incident.

The ASP said that prima facie the incident appears to be the fallout of a 1.5-year-old dispute related to a grazing field. Some people opened fire on the two victims sleeping in a cow-shelter this morning, the ASP said. Netrapal (40) died after being shot, while Harun got injured and was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, Kumar added.

Also read: UP MLA’s son charged in robbery, assault case

The police official further said that Netrpal’s family filed a complaint against six people of the village, five of whom have been arrested, adding that a detailed probe in the matter is underway.