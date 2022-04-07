NEET- UG schedule published; exams to be held on July 17

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – UG 2022, the national level entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical courses would be held from 2 pm – 5.20 pm on July 17. The online applications could be submitted until 11.50 pm on May 6. Meanwhile, the fee could be paid until 11.50 pm on May 7.

The application fee for the general category is Rs 1600 while the economically weaker sections among the general category and applicants of Other Backwards Castes need to pay Rs 1500. Candidates who belong to Scheduled categories and transgender persons need to pay Rs 900 as application fee.

The application fee for those who intend to write the exam in overseas centres is Rs 8,500. NEET 2022 exam has made certain changes to the age group category this year with no upper limit to apply. The applicants can write the exam in 13 regional languages including Malayalam. Interested candidates can log into https://neet.nta.nic.in. for application and further details.