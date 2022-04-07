Shah Rukh Khan to begin shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s film around April 15: Report

Starting next week, Shah Rukh Khan will be quite busy! The actor, who has recently been occupied with Pathaan, is allegedly set to begin production on his future project alongside Rajkumar Hirani. SRK has been eager to work with the acclaimed director for a long time. While Shah Rukh is yet to make an official statement, speculations are circulating that the partnership is finally occurring and filming will begin next week.

According to reports, SRK and Raju Hirani will begin filming on April 15 and the schedule is expected to continue for 40 days. A set replicating Punjab has also been built in Mumbai. ‘Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to start shooting for this social comedy set against the backdrop of immigration around April 15. A grand set, resembling Punjab, is put up at Filmcity in Mumbai, and that’s where the team will be shooting for a period of around 40 days’, a source said.

Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu are also expected to appear in the flick. Shah Rukh will also go to London, Budapest and possibly the United States or Canada for three more screenings of Hirani’s film. ‘The formalities to shoot at certain spots are being looked upon now. The shooting spots play one important character in the Hirani film. The overseas schedule is expected to start sometime around July’, the source added.