UP MLA’s son charged in robbery, assault case

Ayodhya: The Uttar Pradesh Police have booked the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in a robbery and assault case, police officials said. The FIR was lodged in the Kotwali city police station of Faizabad on a complaint filed by Shyam Bahadur Singh, a resident of Ramnagar village in the Khandasa police station area of the district.

Singh stated in his FIR that on late Monday night, four people came down a vehicle and attacked him. They beat him up brutally and one of them aimed pistol from point blank range at him and threatened to shoot him. The vehicle was being driven by Alok Yadav, son of Rudauli BJP MLA Ram Chandra Yadav, he alleged. They also snatched a bag containing Rs 1 lakh in cash and some documents, he said, adding that when he shouted for help, the public gathered there and the assailants fled.

Singh in his FIR has also stated that if any mishappening takes place with him or with his family, Rudauli MLA Ram Chandra Yadav will be responsible for it. The incident has been captured in a CCTV camera installed there, he added, alleging that he might get targeted again in coming days. Ayodhya SSP Shailesh Pandey said that the FIR was lodged on Tuesday evening and investigation on the matter is underway.