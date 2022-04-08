Allu Arjun says he’s ‘happy at 40’; Shares Bday pic, note for fans | See posts

South Indian Superstar Allu Arjun, who has turned 40 today, is celebrating his birthday in a grand manner. The style icon has shared a photo from his birthday celebration, in which he can be seen holding a fire candle in his hand and posing. The fabulous black and white pic was captioned as ‘Happy at 40’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

In another post, Allu Arjun shared a thanking note for his fans, which read- ‘Hello everyone! Firstly, I would like to thank everybody for all your wishes. It’s your love and blessings that have gotten me this far. I am extremely fortunate that today at 40 when I look back, I feel blessed because of all the beautiful people that have touched my life and showered me with lots of love starting from my parents, family, friends, teachers, well-wishers, my film industry, my audience, and my lovely and special fans. I have immense gratitude for every experience that has touched my life. I thank everyone for being a part of this beautiful experience. Humbled.. with infinite gratitude. Thank you’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Meanwhile on the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. He will next be seen in the sequel of the film. Pushpa: The Rule is slated to be released in December.