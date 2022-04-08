Shah Rukh Khan sends loved up handwritten note to Pathaan crew member; Goes viral

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his loved up actions toward his crewmates, and such a gesture has gone viral on social media. On the sets of Pathaan, the actor wrote a handwritten letter to one of the assistant directors, showering his appreciation and love for him through a handwritten note.

Abhishek Anil Tiwari, the assistant director, shared a picture of the letter on his Instagram stories.

In the note, SRK wrote, ‘To Abhishek, Thank you for making ‘Pathaan’. Such a wonderful experience for all of us, especially me. You are a gem my man. The hard work, efficiency, and smiles with which you pulled off such difficult work is much appreciated. Also I love the fact that you love your drinks man. Have a good life in cinema – will miss u lots’. He ended the sweet note with his signature.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan, which also features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.