UDF councillor from Kochi arrested for snatching money from textile merchant

Kochi: A UDF councillor of Kochi corporation Tibin Devassy was arrested for allegedly snatching off money from a textile merchant in Kadavanthra after holding him captive. The arrested councillor Tibin Devassy is also a district secretary of the Youth Congress. Two other accused- Kasaragod native Shiyas and Shameer from Kakkanad also have been taken into custody by the Elamakkara police.

A case has been registered against the accused including the charges of abduction and threatening. The accused will be produced in court after completing medical examinations. Reportedly, some financial issues already existed between the complainant and accused Shiyas. This had urged the group to kidnap the merchant who is a Kasaragod native and embezzle money from him. He had filed a complaint claiming that he was threatened and forced to send Rs 2 lakhs to the suspect’s bank account.