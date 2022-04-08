What to do when ‘Zomato, Swiggy’ go down: 5 alternative food apps to download!

Due to technical problems, the popular meal delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy had a temporary countrywide outage. But don’t worry! Instead, try these other food apps. Many people rushed to Twitter to complain about the Zomato and Swiggy outages. The revelation also spawned a slew of unavoidable memes. While the troubles are being resolved, you may use these other meal ordering apps in the meantime.

Foodpanda

Foodpanda is one of the most popular applications for ordering meals and having them delivered to your door. This one, which is owned by Delivery Hero, also allows you to order goods.

EatFit

EatFit, formerly known as CureFit, is a healthy meal delivery app. It is an excellent option for the traditional food giants in terms of providing healthful Indian food prepared with authentic ingredients and 0% trans fat.

FreshMenu

Place your bets on FreshMenu if you’re wanting tantalizingly good and healthful cuisine. This meal-delivery service is the go-to alternative for satisfying your hunger cravings and provides a diverse menu selection.

Faasos

Rebel Foods, an internet restaurant franchise, owns this ‘meal on demand’ service. The Faasos app was released in 2014 by Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Banerjee. The meal delivery service claims ghost kitchens that are now operational in 35 major cities throughout the country.

Eat Sure

EatSure, another Rebel Foods meal delivery app, is a consolidated food delivery service. Later, the company introduced EatSure Express, a food truck. You may order meals from a variety of eateries, including Ovenstory Pizza, Behrouz Biryani, Faasos, Wendy’s, and many more.