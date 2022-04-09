ALT badges and image descriptions on Twitter: What they mean, how to use, and more

Twitter’s ALT badge and better picture description capabilities have been pushed out globally. These accessibility enhancements will increase the prominence of alt text descriptions for users. Images containing text descriptions will receive an ‘alt’ badge. The description may be accessed by clicking on the badge.

Twitter initially announced the move last month. ‘As promised, the ALT badge and exposed picture descriptions go worldwide today,’ said Twitter’s Accessibility account. Over the last month, we corrected errors and received input from the restricted release group. We’re all set. You’re all set. Let’s explain our images!’ Twitter also provides step-by-step instructions for using picture captions in a blog post:

— After you’ve uploaded an image, click the Add description button to the right of it.

— In the text box, enter a description for the image. The character count, which is restricted to 1,000 characters, is shown in the box’s corner.

— When you click Save, and ALT badge will show in the image’s upper right corner.

— Tweet, When a user taps the ALT badge, the description appears on the screen.

Prior to the changes, users could not view alt text descriptions unless they used screen readers. Twitter added picture captions in 2016, but it may be difficult to figure out how to use them. In addition, until late 2020, the firm did not have a dedicated accessibility team, with workers who wished to work on accessibility issues giving their time. Twitter is also working on a feature that would allow users to modify tweets after they have been sent.

Users will be able to correct typos or mistakes without losing retweets, replies, or likes. It is expected that the business will begin testing it with Twitter Blue customers. According to Jay Sullivan, Twitter’s Vice President of Consumer Product, the edit option has been ‘the most requested Twitter feature for many years. ‘Without time limitations, controls, and openness about what has been modified, Edit might be abused to change the record of public discourse.’