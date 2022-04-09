Amit Shah to inaugurate Indo-Pak border view point in Gujarat.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Indo-Pak border viewing point at Nadabet in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district. It will be a major tourism destination in Gujarat, the first of its kind. Bhupendrabhai Patel, the Chief Minister, and Purnesh Modi, the Minister of Tourism, will also be in attendance.

Amit Shah will inaugurate the Seema Darshan Project on Sunday at 9 a.m. The Union Home Minister will also pay a visit to Nadabet’s Nadeshwari Mata Temple. The border viewing point will allow common people to get a firsthand look at living on the India-Pakistan border.

It would attract tourists from all over the world after being built at a cost of Rs 125 crores. At the site, a number of tourist attractions and services are being created. There will be three arrivals and parking places available, as well as a lounge. A total of 500 people will be able to sit in the auditorium. There will be about 22 shops and restaurants set up, including souvenir shops.