AR Rahman’s tweet on Amit Shah’s Hindi remark sparks debate

The AIADMK, Tamil Nadu’s biggest opposition party, stated on Saturday that people can learn Hindi on their own accord, but that imposing the language is unacceptable. Meanwhile, an image of Tamil language posted by Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman has sparked a lively debate on social media.

AIADMK chief O Panneerselvam quoted late Dravidian icon C N Annadurai, saying that if needed, people willing to learn Hindi can do it voluntarily. The AIADMK coordinator, however, stated that forcing Hindi on people is never acceptable. In keeping with Annadurai’s ideology, the former Chief Minister said his party held firm on the two-language policy of Tamil and English. Panneerselvam said, ‘#StopHindiImposition.’

Meanwhile, several Twitter users linked Rahman’s post to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark on Hindi and the subsequent reaction from a variety of sources. The caption ‘Tamizhanangu’ on the Rahman image is clearly a reference to an invocation song to Mother Tamil.