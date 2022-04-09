Bhagwant Mann encourages students to share ‘out of box’ ideas for redressal of issues

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged students to share the state government with ‘out of box ideas’ for resolving various concerns. ‘Out of box ideas and innovation are core to business promotion and self-development and the government is open to such ideas,’ he said. Mann, who was just elected Punjab’s chief minister, spoke at the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University’s first convocation in Bathinda.

The government is working to make Punjab a ‘hub of mega industrial activities,’ according to the chief minister. ‘We’ll provide employment opportunities to fight back brain drain and industrial activities to attract foreigners,’ he said.

Mann criticised the previous government in the state for the youth fleeing the country for further education. ‘As per estimations, 2.75 lakh Punjabi youth may fly abroad this year and this is a grave cause of concern. With each Punjabi youth leaving Punjab, carries an investment of Rs.15 lakh and we are prioritising to reverse it by opening employment avenues and encouraging opening new industries,’ stated the chief minister.