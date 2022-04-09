ED asks Supreme Court to cancel Bineesh Kodiyeri’s bail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) asked the Supreme Court on Saturday to cancel the bail of Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of Kerala CPI (M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, citing solid evidence against him in a money-laundering case involving a drug seizure in Bengaluru two years ago.

After spending a year in prison in connection with the case, the Karnataka High Court granted him bail in October of last year. In his plea, the ED deputy director in Bengaluru stated that the agency had collected sufficient evidence against him and that he was also attempting to sway some of the witnesses in the case. In a money-laundering case involving an alleged drug trade, he has been named as the fourth accused.

The ED claims that his bail will jeopardise the ongoing investigation and has asked the court to immediately cancel his bail. Interestingly, the central agency is appealing the HC order five months later.