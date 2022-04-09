FIR registered against ES Eshwarappa, BJP leader Channabasappa for provocative speech

Following the murder of Bajrang Dal leader Harsha in Shivamogga in February, a FIR was filed against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa and BJP leader Channabasappa SN for allegedly making provocative statements.

Following an order from a local court, police have launched an investigation. ‘On the basis of a complaint, we have registered a case; a probe is underway,’ said BM Laxmi Prasad, Shivamogga Superintendent of Police.

Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist, was stabbed to death on February 20 in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka. Following the murder, there were a few incidents of arson and stone-pelting in Shivamogga. Bikes were set on fire, and stones were thrown at residential and commercial buildings.

Following unrest in the region following the murder, Section 144 was imposed, and at least 1,200 police officers were deployed in Shivamogga, with another 400 rushed in from Bengaluru and other parts of the state.