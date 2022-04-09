Hawala case; former J&K Minister Babu Singh arrested

An alleged Hawala money case led to the arrest of a former Jammu and Kashmir minister today. Jitendra Singh, also known as Babu Singh, was arrested by J&K police in Kathua and taken to Jammu for questioning.

Mr Singh was attempting to evade arrest after police allegedly unearthed a hawala racket and arrested four people involved in alleged hawala transactions. Mr Singh was supposed to get more than 6 lakh rupees recovered from the accused in Jammu, according to police.

Former Minister from Kathua, he opposed the abrogation of Article 370 and the division of J&K into two Union Territories. Mr Singh has spoken out against the Centre’s move and has urged that J&K’s special status and statehood be restored.