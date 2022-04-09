Kerala Congress worker brutally killed in Kollam after furious clash at temple festival

Kollam: An activist of Kerala Congress was was found hacked to death at a roadside in Kokkad on Friday night. The deceased Kokkad native Manoj was the unit president of Youth Front (B).

A clash erupted during the festival at Kokkad Siva temple on Friday night. Manoj’s body was spotted after this incident from a nearby location at around midnight. He was hacked on his neck and his fingers were severed from the body. Though he was taken to hospital, he could not be saved.

Leader of Kerala Congress (B) Ganesh Kumar alleged that the death of Manoj is a political murder plotted by the Congress party. He urged a comprehensive investigation into the crime. Police have initiated a probe into the case.

Police officials said that Manoj had informed his brother about the assaulters as his dying declaration. But the investigation team have not confirmed whether the murder is a politically motivated crime. Kerala Congress activists claimed that some conflicts with the Congress workers already existed in the region and the murder of Manoj was a culmination of this.