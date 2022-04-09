Rahul Gandhi says ‘Congress offered Mayawati UP chief minister post, but she declined’

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi stated on Saturday that the party had approached Mayawati, the leader of the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), for an alliance before of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, and offered her the position of chief minister, but she had declined the offer.

‘We approached Mayawati and offered her the position of chief minister, but she declined,’ Gandhi said. The BSP leader declined the offer, according to the Wayanad MP, because she was afraid that the government would use the CBI, ED, and Pegasus to scare her. ‘Kanshi Ram Ji raised voice of Dalits in UP, though it affected Congress. This time she (Mayawati) didn’t fight for Dalit voices because there are CBI, ED and Pegasus,’ he said.

Gandhi was addressing at the launch of Congress leader K Raju’s book, The Dalit Truth. The Samruddha Bharat Foundation collaborated with the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation to put on the event. Anurag Bhaskar and Jignesh Mevani were among the panellists.