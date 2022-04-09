Ration shops to be utilised for banking transactions in near future.

People will soon be able to do bank transactions at ration shops in addition to receiving food grains. According to food department sources, the central government has identified the ration shop as a ‘common service centre’ and approved the recruitment of its staff as ‘bank allies.’

The Ministry of Food and Public Distribution has addressed a letter to the states demanding that they take initiative in making this system as soon as possible.

The goal of the effort is to strengthen the rural banking system. Top officials from throughout India’s ration shop organisations have been invited to Delhi to discuss how the new system will work, how banks will assist ration shops, and how much commission will be given for the work, among other topics.

They’ve already met with Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey and Kanwaljit Shore, one of the Punjab National Bank’s top officials. They will also hold talks with other state-owned banks in the coming days, according to sources.