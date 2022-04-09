Stalin arrives at Kannur to attend CPM party congress

MK Stalin, the DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, came in Kannur on Saturday, April 9, for a seminar as part of the CPM’s 23rd party congress.

Stalin is currently at the forefront of the country’s anti-BJP movements. Delegates were delighted when he arrived at the party congress. On Saturday evening, Stalin will be the chief guest at a conference on the “Centre-State Relationship.” At 5 p.m. today, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the seminar.

The seminar, which will be attended by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, is already creating a lot of buzz because it will also be attended by veteran Congress leader KV Thomas, who is attending despite a direction from the Congress high command prohibiting Congress members from attending.