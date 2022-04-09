‘Students with low IQ should be given special considerations,’ says Kerala High Court.

In the SSLC exams this year, children who are slow learners must be provided the same facilities as students with disabilities, according to a ruling issued by the Kerala High Court on Friday. This aid should be given to students in all remaining exams.

Slow learners are those who have an IQ between 70 and 84. The order was issued by the division bench in response to a plea filed by Bibin KB, a Thrissur resident, and other CNN Boys Higher Secondary School, Cherpu, class X students with IQ scores ranging from 70 to 84. These students sought a court order requiring the government to provide them and other children with similar disadvantages with the same examination facilities as disabled students.

According to the petitioners, such students require assistance in order to take the Class 10 exams, which are highly competitive and essential to their future.