Three more ministers inducts by Goa CM; Sudin Dhavalikar on the list.

On Saturday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expanded his cabinet by appointing three additional MLAs as ministers, including Sudin Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). P S Sreedharan Pillai, the Governor of Goa, gave the oath of office to the three new ministers. Aside from MGP MLA Dhavalikar, two BJP MLAs, Nilkant Halarnkar and Subhash Faldesai, were sworn in.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant was present along with other members of the cabinet. On March 28, Sawant and eight other ministers were sworn in as chief ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaving three ministerial vacancies at the time. With the inclusion of three more members, his cabinet now has a total of 12 members, including Sawant.