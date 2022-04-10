Astronomers discovered the farthest object in the universe

A group of scientists from around the world has identified the farthest distant astronomical object yet discovered – a galaxy 13.5 billion light-years away.

The galaxy was named ‘HD1’ by the team, which included researchers from the Harvard College Observatory and the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory’s Center for Astrophysics, an astrophysics research institute jointly operated by the Harvard College Observatory and the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory.

The team has two theories concerning the galaxy’s nature: one is that HD1 is creating stars at an incredible pace and may even be home to the universe’s very earliest stars, which have never been seen before. Second, HD1 might be home to a supermassive black hole with a mass of 100 million times that of our sun.

In ultraviolet light, HD1 is exceptionally bright. Initially, the researchers thought HD1 was a typical starburst galaxy, which produces stars at a rapid rate. However, after analysing the number of stars HD1 was producing, scientists concluded that it was doing so at an astounding rate.

Every year, more than 100 stars will be formed on HD1. This is at least a tenfold increase beyond what we would predict for these galaxies.