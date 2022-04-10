Second in three days; 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Port Blair: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter Scale, hit Campbell Bay in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday morning, said the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at 07:02 am 70 km Northeast of Campbell Bay. The earthquake was 10 km in depth, according to the NCS.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 10-04-2022, 07:02:26 IST, Lat: 7.50 and Long: 94.31, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70km NE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India’, NCS informed through their Twitter handle.

Also read: ‘Go to India if you like it so much’: Opposition leader Maryam Nawaz slams Pak PM Imran Khan

This comes three days after another earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale had hit Campbell Bay in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. As per National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 6:07 PM on Wednesday.