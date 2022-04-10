Thieves posing as government officials steal 60-foot iron Bridge

Patna: In a strange incident, a group thieves stole a 60-foot iron bridge in broad day light in Bihar. The thieves stole the iron bridge situated in Amiyawar village, Rohtas district posing as state irrigation department officials.

As per reports, the robbery was executed in three days by chipping off and dismantling steel-framed structure. The gang used gas cutters and earthmover machines to demolish the bridge and drake away the scrap metal. Even local administration and residents, conned by the thieves, helped them.

Also Read: Low-intensity earthquake hits Kutch

The 60 feet long and 12 feet high bridge was constructed over the Arrah canal in 1972. The bridge is not used by public as it was declared dangerous by administration.

Bihar |60-feet long-abandoned steel bridge stolen by thieves in Rohtas district Villagers informed some people pretending as mechanical dept officials uprooted bridge using machines like JCB & gas-cutters. We've filed the FIR:Arshad Kamal Shamshi, Junior Engineer,Irrigation dept pic.twitter.com/o4ZWVDkWie — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

Police has registered a case and alerted scrap dealers about the unidentified thieves.